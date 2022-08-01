Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,788,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Gartner by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

