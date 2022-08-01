Garlicoin (GRLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,188.00

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,188.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,885,198 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
