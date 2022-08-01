GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GAMCO Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:GBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.92.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

