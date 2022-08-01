GAM Holding AG Sells 5,582 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.93. 36,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.12. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

