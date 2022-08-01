GAM Holding AG Purchases 11,134 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,385. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

