GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 397,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,289. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

