GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

KEYS traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.62. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

