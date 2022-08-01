GAM Holding AG Has $7.45 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 554.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.08. 7,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average is $283.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

