GAM Holding AG Has $24.72 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,203 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.18. 80,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

