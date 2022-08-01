GAM Holding AG Has $18.56 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,006 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Mosaic worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,768. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

