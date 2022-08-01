GAM Holding AG Has $11.52 Million Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of MYTE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,150. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

