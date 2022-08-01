GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned 0.50% of Omnicell worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 266,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $110.60. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.