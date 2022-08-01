GAM Holding AG Acquires 70,174 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877,646. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

