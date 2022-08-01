Gala Market Cap Hits $437.16 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $437.16 million and approximately $617.78 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

