FYDcoin (FYD) Tops One Day Volume of $771.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $718,907.16 and $771.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,846,446 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.