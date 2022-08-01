FYDcoin (FYD) Tops One Day Volume of $771.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $718,907.16 and $771.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,846,446 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
