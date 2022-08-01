Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,955,482 shares.The stock last traded at $40.93 and had previously closed at $41.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Futu Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Futu by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

