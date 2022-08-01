FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 6.1%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.37. 8,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,131,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.