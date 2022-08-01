ForTube Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $3.08 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,146.55 or 1.00225235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.