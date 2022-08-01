Flux Price Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $169.80 million and $73.21 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00269879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00125965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00078657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 256,020,226 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

