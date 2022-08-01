FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $220.09 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

