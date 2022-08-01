Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

