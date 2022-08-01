Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,572. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

