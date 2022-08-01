Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,783 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $399.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.21 and a 200-day moving average of $446.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

