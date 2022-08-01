Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Zendesk worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.04. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

