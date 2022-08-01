Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,802 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Cadence Bank worth $31,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 288,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.