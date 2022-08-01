Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $76.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,611,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

