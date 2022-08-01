Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.