Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

