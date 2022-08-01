Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $75.77 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -789.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.