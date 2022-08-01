Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Freshpet worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

