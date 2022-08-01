Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

PTEN stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.