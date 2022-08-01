Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,547 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $26,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $10,774,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $78.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

