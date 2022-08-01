First Foundation Advisors Sells 435 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $120,251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $255.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.