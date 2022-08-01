First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 113,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.1% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 235.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,911. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $171.96 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

