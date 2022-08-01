First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,903 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.63 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.