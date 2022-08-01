First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

