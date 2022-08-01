First Foundation Advisors Acquires 916 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.