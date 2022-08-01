First Foundation Advisors Acquires 431 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,679,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $306.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day moving average of $309.62.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

