First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,962 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

