First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Mark D. Shireman Purchases 330 Shares

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Shireman purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

First Capital stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. First Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.62% of First Capital worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

