Fireball (FIRE) Reaches Market Cap of $64,234.41

Fireball (FIRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00014143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $64,234.41 and $4.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064615 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,666 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

