Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Short Interest Update

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Monday. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,131. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.