Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPYG opened at $58.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

