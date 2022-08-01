Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

