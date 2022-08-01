Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

