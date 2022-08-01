Financial Review: Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Middlefield Banc pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 31.25% 12.56% 1.34% Colony Bankcorp 15.39% 10.34% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Colony Bankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.58 $18.63 million $3.01 8.70 Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.39 $18.66 million $1.28 11.34

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Middlefield Banc and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2021, it has 17 banking centers in Chardon, Newbury, and Middlefield, Garrettsville, Mantua, Orwell, Cortland, Dublin, Westerville, Sunbury, Powell, Beachwood, Solon, Twinsburg, and Plain City; as well as an administrative office in Middlefield, and a loan production office in Mentor. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

