Financial Analysis: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.20% 22.03% 6.98% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leidos and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 4 5 0 2.56 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Leidos currently has a consensus price target of $113.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Leidos.

This table compares Leidos and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $13.74 billion 1.05 $753.00 million $5.09 20.66 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Leidos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Kyndryl on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

