Filecoin (FIL) One Day Volume Hits $1.83 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00037624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 57% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 247,597,238 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.