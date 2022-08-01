Filecash (FIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,781.00

Filecash (FIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $156,725.01 and $61,781.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
Filecash Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
