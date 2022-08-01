Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.